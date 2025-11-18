SC Recall Saves AIIMS, Airport, Rs 20,000 Cr Projects From Demolition

File Photo Of Supreme Court Of India

New Delhi- The Supreme Court verdict, recalling its May 16 judgement that had barred the Centre from granting retrospective environmental clearances to projects, has provided a lifeline to critical public infrastructure projects across India including an AIIMS in Odisha.

The majority verdicts of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said that if the May 16 verdict is not recalled, it will result in demolition of various buildings, projects constructed out of public exchequer to the tune of nearly Rs 20,000 crore.

The majority decision cited the potentially“devastating effects” on projects of national importance, including the 962-bed AIIMS hospital and a greenfield airport.

During the hearing, the Centre had given a list of projects that were stalled and at risk.

The CJI, in his majority opinion, highlighted three specific instances to illustrate the severe public interest crisis that the demolition order would trigger.

“A perusal of the list produced would reveal that out of the projects which will be adversely affected by the JUR, some of the projects are concerning construction of hospitals/medical colleges/airports and some are with regard to common effluent treatment plants,” the CJI said.

