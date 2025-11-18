Kupwara Man Dies In Road Accident On Srinagarjammu Highway

Representational Photo

Srinagar- A 48-year-old man from Kupwara lost his life while two others were rescued after an apple-laden truck skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge at Nachlana along the Srinagar–Jammu Highway on Tuesday.

Officials said that the vehicle bearing registration number JK09B 2814,rolled down the hillside in the early hours, prompting an immediate response from police, SDRF and local volunteers.“One person identified as Abdul Majeed Lone (48), son of Mohammad Maqbool Lone, a resident of Pahel Daji Kupwara district, was retrieved dead, and two others rescued in the rescue operation.”

The injured, officials said, were evacuated from the accident site and shifted to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

More details awaited. (GNS)