NGT Presses J&K Officials On Delayed Poonch Waste Removal

Waste mound near the Poonch River

By Syed Sammar Mehdi

Srinagar- A stretch near the Sher-e-Kashmir Bridge in Poonch holds nearly 90,000 metric tons of legacy waste. The mound has grown over the years and stands only a short distance from the river.

On Tuesday, the National Green Tribunal reviewed the case and asked officials for firmer answers on how soon the site will be cleared and whether the planned bio-mining facility sits inside the floodplain.

The CEO of Municipal Council Poonch, Khalil Ahmad Banday, joined the hearing through video conference. He said the tender for bio-mining has drawn seven bidders, and that a technical evaluation is under way and will take one week.

The lowest bidder, Banday briefed NGT, will be identified in two weeks and the work will be awarded.

The case was heard by the Principal Bench led by Justice Prakash Srivastava, with Expert Member Dr. Senthil Veil present.