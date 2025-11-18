Ladakh Groups Submit Statehood, Wangchuk Release Proposal To MHA

File Photo

Leh- Ahead of their next round of talks with the High Powered Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ladakh representatives have submitted a draft proposal to the ministry seeking statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the Union Territory.

The 29-page document, submitted to the home ministry on Monday, has also demanded general amnesty for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others who were taken into custody following September 24 violence in Leh town.

The document has been jointly prepared by the leaders of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had announced a judicial inquiry commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge into the violent clashes that left four persons dead and scores of others injured, thus accepting a major demand of the two agitating groups who also responded by resuming stalled talks.

Putting forward a case for full statehood with 30-member Assembly and constitutional safeguards under Article 371 and extension of the Sixth Schedule of Constitution, the draft noted that talks between the groups from Ladakh and the home ministry have been ongoing for four years and the ministry has been“largely accommodating and sensitive to the aspirations and concerns of the people of Ladakh”.