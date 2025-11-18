Video: Kashmir College Leads The Way In Tackling Black Carbon & Biodegradable Waste

Government College for Women, MA Road Srinagar, is setting an inspiring example in sustainable waste management. The college has introduced innovative practices to reduce black carbon emissions and efficiently process biodegradable waste on campus. Through eco-friendly initiatives, student involvement, and scientific methods of waste segregation and recycling, the institution demonstrates how academic spaces can drive climate responsibility. A model for other institutions to follow, the college's efforts highlight a proactive approach toward a cleaner, greener Kashmir.

