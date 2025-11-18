Jaishankar Meets Putin As PM Modi Hosts Top Kremlin Aide

MEA S Jaishankar with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

New Delhi- In a day marked by high-level India–Russia diplomatic engagement ahead of President Vladimir Putin's expected visit to New Delhi next month, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met the Russian leader in Moscow even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with one of the Kremlin's top aides in the Indian capital.

In Moscow, Jaishankar called on President Putin along with other heads of delegation attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting. The interaction, held at the Kremlin, included Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, and the prime ministers of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev were also present.

“Called on President Putin along with other Heads of SCO Delegations this afternoon,” Jaishankar posted on social media, as he continued a series of bilateral and multilateral engagements on the sidelines of the summit.

Jaishankar also held detailed talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday as both sides prepare for the 23rd India–Russia annual summit. President Putin is expected to visit India around December 5 for wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The External Affairs Minister additionally met Mongolia's Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar and Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, discussing regional developments and bilateral cooperation.