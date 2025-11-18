Man Gets 6-Yr Jail In 2021 Shopian Encounter Case

Representational Photo

Srinagar- A special NIA and UAPA court for Kulgam and Shopian has sentenced Towseef Ahmed Thokar of Khawajapora Reban, Zainapora, to six years' imprisonment after finding him guilty in the 2021 Imam Sahab encounter case. The case was initially registered under FIR No. 25 of 2021 at Police Station Imam Sahab.

The court held Towseef guilty of offences under Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Section 307 of the IPC, and Sections 7 and 27 of the Arms Act. Sentencing was scheduled for November 17, after which the punishment was formally announced.

The case relates to an encounter on May 5, 2021, in Imam Sahab, where three militants - Danish Ahmed Mir, Zahid Bashir and Umar Hassan Bhat - were killed. Towseef was detained from the encounter site, and weapons were allegedly recovered from his possession.

The investigation was led by DySP Mohd Ashrif Lissery, who was then posted as DySP Operations Imam Sahab and is currently serving as SDPO Magam. The court recorded appreciation for both the investigating team and the prosecution, noting that the evidence placed on record withstood judicial scrutiny.

Special Judge Parvaiz Iqbal, while delivering the verdict, said the growing threat of militancy required a firm judicial approach, without compromising constitutional safeguards or the accused's right to a fair trial.