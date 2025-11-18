403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:04 AM EST - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: And RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust today provided an office leasing update for The Well in Toronto. A Canadian company has agreed to lease 124,235 square feet of office space on the third through sixth floors of 460 Front Street West, an office building at The Well, for a term expiring May 31, 2037. The company will be entitled to exclusive rooftop signage on 460 Front West facing south. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are trading down $0.01 at $13.11.
