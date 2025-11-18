403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cancambria Energy Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:41 AM EST - CanCambria Energy Corp.: Announced the results of the Company's upgraded independent resource evaluation report for the Kiskunhalas tight-gas project in southern Hungary, dated September 30, 2025, and prepared by Chapman Hydrogen and Petroleum Engineering Ltd ("CHPE"). This report incorporates the additional land acquired by the Company through the award of the Kiskunhalas Exploration Concession Area ("KCA") in Q1 2025. CanCambria Energy Corp. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.50.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment