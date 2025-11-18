Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cancambria Energy Corp.

2025-11-18 03:13:08
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:41 AM EST - CanCambria Energy Corp.: Announced the results of the Company's upgraded independent resource evaluation report for the Kiskunhalas tight-gas project in southern Hungary, dated September 30, 2025, and prepared by Chapman Hydrogen and Petroleum Engineering Ltd ("CHPE"). This report incorporates the additional land acquired by the Company through the award of the Kiskunhalas Exploration Concession Area ("KCA") in Q1 2025. CanCambria Energy Corp. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.50.

Full Press Release:

