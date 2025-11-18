Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:17 PM EST - Avant Technologies Inc: Announced that its 50/50 joint venture with Austrianova has entered into an exclusive, worldwide License Agreement with Klothea Bio, Inc. The license agreement, effective immediately, grants Klothonova exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Klothea Bio's proprietary Klotho producing cells, encapsulated using Austrianova's proprietary Cell-in-a-Box® technology, for the treatment of diseases and conditions in humans and animals. Avant Technologies Inc shares O are trading off $0.03 at $0.32.

Full Press Release:

Baystreet.ca

