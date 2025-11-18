403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:22 PM EST - Aleen Inc: Announced the completion of its initial concept testing for the upcoming Smart Analytics feature. The research provided valuable insight into how users interact with wellness tools and what they expect from digital self-awareness platforms. Aleen Inc shares C.U are trading unchanged at $1.45.
