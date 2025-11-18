Serenity Secures Mica-Compliant White Paper For Its $SERSH Token In The European Securities And Markets Authority (ESMA) Register
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
With its MiCA-compliant white paper duly notified and published, Serenity's $SERSH token can now be lawfully offered across all EU Member States under a single harmonized framework. Following MiCA's full application across the EU, Serenity stands among the first issuers already operating under the harmonized European regime.
Unlike purely financial tokens, $SERSH functions as a utility token serving as the access key to Serenity's full ecosystem, which comprises sAxess and sAxess-Pro biometric hardware, the S-Box secure module, the patent-pending DeDaSP survivability protocol, the RWS tokenization engine, and DePIN-based private-cloud infrastructure. Put together, these components form a vertically integrated system for governments, enterprises, banks, and Web3 companies seeking secure digital asset infrastructure.
"MiCA establishes the first truly harmonized crypto regulation globally," said Venket Naga, Co-Founder and CEO of Serenity. "For Serenity, MiCA compliance is more than a legal requirement-it is a competitive advantage. It allows us to deliver secure biometric access, tokenization services, and survivability protocols across Europe with full regulatory clarity. It is a milestone moment for Serenity in its $SERSH journey."
A Rare Position in the Global market:
Operating under MiCA, the EU's new framework for digital assets, $SERSH powers Serenity's broader ecosystem. By being among the first projects to complete MiCA compliance, Serenity stands out as one of the early adopters of Europe's push for greater transparency, user protection, and responsible asset governance. This achievement mirrors the position of early financial institutions that embraced EU regulatory change ahead of their peers - much like the first movers under PSD2 in the payments sector.
About Serenity
Serenity is a next-generation data-infrastructure company developing secure digital-asset access, biometric authentication systems, real-world tokenization frameworks, and privacy-preserving storage solutions. Its patented survivability protocol (US20240249276A1) enables secure recovery, inheritance, and transfer of digital assets through cryptographic and biometric methods. Serenity's ecosystem serves enterprises, financial institutions, governments, and blockchain networks seeking compliant, secure, and scalable digital-asset infrastructure.
Users can learn more at .
Media Contact
Sagar Bansal
MiCA Notice
This communication constitutes a marketing communication under Regulation (EU) 2023/1114 (MiCA). It does not constitute investment advice or an offer to sell financial instruments. Offers of $SERSH within the EU are made exclusively pursuant to the MiCA-compliant white paper published by the responsible issuer, Quant ID Systems Inc., under the supervision of the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). Availability remains subject to applicable EU and national laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: AI Crypto Minds
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment