Toronto Stock Exchange, Cavvy Energy Ltd., The View From The C-Suite

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Darcy Reding, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cavvy Energy Ltd. (TSX: CVVY) ("Cavvy" or the "Company"), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.



The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit .

About Cavvy Energy Ltd. (TSX: CVVY)

Cavvy Energy is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is a significant upstream producer and midstream custom processor of natural gas, NGLs, condensate, and sulphur from Western Canada. Cavvy's vision is to provide responsible, affordable natural gas and derived products to meet society's energy security needs.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Darcy Reding

President & Chief Executive Officer

(403) 261-5900

Adam Gray

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 261-5900

