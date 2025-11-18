Destiny Media Technologies Schedules Fiscal 2025 Year End Earnings Release And Webinar

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), a pioneer in music promotional delivery services, announced today that it will hold a live webinar on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2025. The Company plans to release the financial results before the market open on the same day, Monday, November 24, 2025.

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Attendees are encouraged to register prior to the scheduled time at the following:

DSNY Financials or by clicking on the Webinar Registration Form.

Attendees of the webinar can submit questions voluntarily during the live presentation. Cameras will remain off for all attendees throughout the session. Microphones will also remain muted unless an attendee chooses to engage in verbal questions, similar to the format used in traditional conference calls.

The webinar format will provide the Company an opportunity to present visual information.

For those without internet access, the webinar can be accessed via the following dial in details:

Direct dial in US: +1 31 262 66799 or +1 346 248 7799 or More International numbers

Webinar ID: 846 9853 9403

Attendees participating via dial-in will not have access to the webinar video stream or the question and answer functions.

A recording of the webinar will be available after the event at DSNY Financials.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE®, is the world's leading provider of music promotional delivery services, dedicated to empowering artists and industry professionals with innovative solutions for success in the digital age. More information can be found on the DSNY website.