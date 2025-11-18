403
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|ASHL
|Ashley Gold Corp.
|Friday November 21, 2025
|BGX
|BGX - Black Gold Exploration Corp.
|EONE
|Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals Corp.
|IAI
|infinitii ai inc.
|MRM
|Micromem Technologies Inc.
|RKL
|Rockland Resources Ltd.
|SIX
|Sixty Six Capital Inc.
|VEXT
|Vext Science Inc.
|WERX
|FintechWerx International Software Services Inc.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at #market-on-close.
