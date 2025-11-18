Fingermotion Announces Strategic Roadmap To Drive Regional Expansion And Shareholder Value

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) ("FingerMotion" or the "Company"), a mobile services, data, and technology company, today announces the next phase of its strategic roadmap, which focuses on expanding its technology platforms and monetizing the core competencies developed in China for broader regional markets.

Over the past years, FingerMotion has built a strong foundation through its mobile recharge and top-up platform, data-driven analytics, and technology collaborations across multiple sectors. The Company now plans to begin productizing these solutions for deployment in markets where digital adoption and mobile engagement are increasing.

"Our work in China has enabled us to refine and validate a suite of scalable digital solutions," said Martin Shen, CEO of FingerMotion. "The next stage is to introduce these platforms to regional markets where we see clear application and demand. Our objective is to build an ecosystem that links telecommunications, data analytics, and service platforms while adapting each deployment to local requirements and operating environments."

The Company's strategy is centered on three core priorities:

Strengthening core operation –continue improving operational efficiency and technological capabilities in China.Productizing for regional deployment – adapt existing IP, analytics models, and platform capabilities for targeted regional markets.Strategic collaborations and acquisitions – identifying opportunities that support scale, distribution, and purposeful expansion into new markets.

"FingerMotion is evolving into a more diversified and connected technology company," added Martin Shen. "As we continue our evolution, we remain focussed on building sustainable long-term value for our shareholders through innovation, scalability, and strategic growth opportunities."

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

For more information on FingerMotion, visit: .