Robohub And ESG Partners Inc. To Host Harnessing Robotics & AI For Climate Solutions During Canada Climate Week Xchange


2025-11-18 03:11:55
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Waterloo, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Robohub and ESG Partners Inc. are excited to announce their participation in the inaugural Canada Climate Week Xchange (CCWX). As part of this national initiative, Robohub and ESG Partners Inc. will host Harnessing Robotics & AI For Climate Solutions which aims to Explore how robotics and AI can be applied to climate solutions, and how a climate lens can be applied to existing robotics work in areas like healthcare to respond to climate threats.

Harnessing Robotics & AI For Climate Solutions is taking place during CCWX 2025 which runs from November 24 to November 30th.

Event details:

  • Date: November 25, 2025
  • Time: 6 PM EST
  • Format/Location: In-Person / University of Waterloo, Pearl Sullivan Engineering (formerly Engineering 7), Room 7303/7363, Waterloo

To learn more about Harnessing Robotics & AI For Climate Solutions, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit .

About Robohub and ESG Partners Inc.
The Waterloo RoboHub was originally envisioned as a collaborative robotics research facility where the six founding faculty members could work on cutting edge robotics research, both as an extension of their own individual labs and as a collective resource where their teams of post-docs, graduate and undergraduate students, and other collaborators could combine their expertise to forge new connections in the robotics field.

ESG Partners empowers mid-market organizations to navigate the complexities of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices with confidence – and to leverage them for more resilient operations, stronger stakeholder trust, and long-term, sustainable performance. We specialize in simplifying, integrating, and providing clarity around ESG to create actionable business strategies and effective tools that truly move the needle.

