Robohub And ESG Partners Inc. To Host Harnessing Robotics & AI For Climate Solutions During Canada Climate Week Xchange
Harnessing Robotics & AI For Climate Solutions is taking place during CCWX 2025 which runs from November 24 to November 30th.
Event details:
- Date: November 25, 2025 Time: 6 PM EST Format/Location: In-Person / University of Waterloo, Pearl Sullivan Engineering (formerly Engineering 7), Room 7303/7363, Waterloo
To learn more about Harnessing Robotics & AI For Climate Solutions, or to see other events taking place during CCWX, visit .
About Robohub and ESG Partners Inc.
The Waterloo RoboHub was originally envisioned as a collaborative robotics research facility where the six founding faculty members could work on cutting edge robotics research, both as an extension of their own individual labs and as a collective resource where their teams of post-docs, graduate and undergraduate students, and other collaborators could combine their expertise to forge new connections in the robotics field.
ESG Partners empowers mid-market organizations to navigate the complexities of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices with confidence – and to leverage them for more resilient operations, stronger stakeholder trust, and long-term, sustainable performance. We specialize in simplifying, integrating, and providing clarity around ESG to create actionable business strategies and effective tools that truly move the needle.
Legal Disclaimer:
