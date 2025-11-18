Nashoba Springs Recovery Center Opens To Expand Behavioral Health Access In Nashoba Valley

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Nashoba Valley, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Nashoba Springs Recovery Center announced its official opening, introducing a new behavioral health facility designed to expand access to substance use and mental health treatment across the Nashoba Valley region. The center was developed to address a longstanding shortage of comprehensive, community-focused care within the more than 20 square miles it serves.







Founded by Gregory Moulton, Nashoba Springs Recovery Center was created in response to the limited availability of accessible, supportive treatment resources in the region. Moulton, who brings both professional experience and personal recovery insight, sought to establish a family-style environment where clients could engage in treatment with a sense of dignity, consistency, and belonging. The center's model emphasizes partnership between clients and staff, reflecting an approach that prioritizes respect, shared voice, and collaborative decision-making.

The facility provides structured therapeutic spaces, including dedicated counseling rooms, group treatment areas, and outdoor settings designed to support reflection and connection. Its location within the natural landscape of Nashoba Valley allows the center to incorporate outdoor activities and community engagement as part of its programming. These elements align with broader industry trends that recognize the value of environmental and peer-supported components in behavioral health care. According to data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, community-based treatment models have seen increased adoption nationwide as providers work to expand access and reduce barriers to care.

Nashoba Springs Recovery Center is managed by Discover Health Group, a licensed provider based in Nashua, New Hampshire. Discover Health Group, accredited by the Joint Commission and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, oversees a range of behavioral health programs across northern New England. Its experience supporting clients with substance use challenges and co-occurring mental health conditions informs the operational and clinical standards at Nashoba Springs. The collaboration reflects a continued regional emphasis on strengthening continuity of care and integrating evidence-informed therapeutic practices.

As part of its opening, the center aims to support residents throughout the Nashoba Valley as well as neighboring Massachusetts communities through transportation assistance and local partnerships. These include relationships with sober living providers and community organizations that host outdoor activities, meditation groups, and recovery events. Such partnerships align with national trends in behavioral health, where coordinated community services have played an increasingly important role in supporting long-term recovery.

In describing the center's vision, Moulton noted the importance of creating a place where clients feel welcomed and supported from the moment they arrive. The approach underscores a broader movement within the behavioral health sector toward environments that foster trust, safety, and shared accountability. Recent industry analyses have shown that facilities emphasizing accessibility, collaborative care, and trauma-informed principles continue to gain prominence as communities seek more effective pathways to treatment engagement.

More information about Nashoba Springs Recovery Center is available on the facility's website at Nashoba Springs Recovery Center. Details about Discover Health Group's programs and regional services can be found at Discover Health Group.

Nashoba Springs Recovery Center is a behavioral health facility serving the Nashoba Valley region of Massachusetts. The center provides structured therapeutic programming in a family-style environment focused on partnership, accessibility, and community integration. Its services are designed to support individuals seeking treatment for substance use and mental health challenges through a combination of clinical care and community-based activities.

Discover Health Group is a licensed and accredited behavioral health provider based in Nashua, New Hampshire. The organization offers treatment for substance use conditions and co-occurring mental health challenges across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont. Its programs incorporate evidence-informed therapeutic methods and support services to help individuals engage in structured behavioral health care.