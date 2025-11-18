Professor of Political Science and Chair of the South African Research Initiative in Gender Politics, Stellenbosch University

Amanda Gouws is Professor of Political Science and holds a PhD from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign in the USA. Her fields of specialisation are South African Politics and Gender Politics and Political Behavior. Her co-authored book with James Gibson from Washington University St Louis, Overcoming Intolerance in South Africa: Experiments in Democratic Persuasion (Cambridge University Press, 2003) was awarded the Alexander George Book Award for best book in Political Psychology in 2003. In 2004 she received the Rectors Award for Excellence in Research. She has published widely on issues in South African Politics and Gender Politics. In 2012 she received the award for Distinguished Women in Science from the Department of Science and Technology. She is a member of the Association of the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAF). She was a Commissioner with the South African Commission for Gender Equality until June 2014. Her edited book with Daiva Stasiulis "Gender and Multiculturalism: North/South Perspectives appeared with Routledge in 2014. Her edited book with Joy Watson "Nasty Women Talk Back" that is an engagement with the global marches against Trump's election as US President will appear in August 2018 with Imbali Press.

In 2021 she published“The Covid Diaries: Women's Experience of the Pandemic” (with Olivia Ezeobi) with Imbali Press.

Her latest book“Feminist Institutionalism in South Africa: Designing for Gender Equality” appeared in 2022 with Rowman and Littlefield Publishers. This is the first book on the African continent of feminist institutionalism.

She received the Rector's Award for Excellence in Science Communication in 2018 and 2019. In 2024 she received the Rector's Award as an Established Researcher. In 2025 she received the Rector's Award for Women in Research and a Life Time Achievement Award from the South Africa Political Science Association.

–present Professor of Political Science, Stellenbosch University

2014 Role: Professor of Political Science Funding Source: National Research Foundation

The Wilma Rule Award for best paper in Gender and Politics from the International Politiclal Science Association in 2012.