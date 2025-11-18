Reader in AI for Business and Management Science, Queen's University Belfast

Vincent Charles has expertise in the fields of Artificial Intelligence and Management Science, with a focus on leveraging AI-driven analytics and cloud-based solutions to boost business productivity and competitiveness and enhance societal welfare.

He has more than 25 years of teaching, research, and consultancy experience, having been a full professor and director of research for more than a decade. He is a Six Sigma Black Belt and holds Executive Certificates from the MIT Sloan School of Management (USA), Harvard Business School (USA), IE Business School (Spain), and the Royal Statistical Society (UK).

He has been recognised as a Fellow of the British Computer Science (UK) and the Royal Statistical Society (UK), as a Senior Member of INFORMS (USA), and as a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy (UK). He is also a Senior Member of The Society for the Study of Artificial Intelligence and Simulation of Behaviour (AISB), UK.

–present Reader in AI for Business and Management Science, Queen's University Belfast



2009 National University of Singapore, PostDoc Research Fellow 2005 National Institute of Technology, PhD



