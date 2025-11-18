$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Peter Breadon

Peter Breadon


2025-11-18 03:11:15
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Program Director, Health and Aged Care, Grattan Institute
Profile Articles Activity

Peter Breadon is the Health and Aged Care Program Director at Grattan Institute. He has worked in a wide range of senior policy and operational roles in government, most recently as Deputy Secretary of Reform and Planning at the Victorian Department of Health.

He was previously Health Fellow at Grattan Institute, where he co-authored reports on hospital efficiency, pharmaceutical pricing, and health workforce.

Peter holds a Master of Public Policy from the London School of Economics and a Master of Public Administration from the Hertie School of Governance.

Experience
  • –present Program director, health and aged care, Grattan Institute

The Conversation

MENAFN18112025000199003603ID1110363078



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search