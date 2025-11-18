Program Director, Health and Aged Care, Grattan Institute

Peter Breadon is the Health and Aged Care Program Director at Grattan Institute. He has worked in a wide range of senior policy and operational roles in government, most recently as Deputy Secretary of Reform and Planning at the Victorian Department of Health.

He was previously Health Fellow at Grattan Institute, where he co-authored reports on hospital efficiency, pharmaceutical pricing, and health workforce.

Peter holds a Master of Public Policy from the London School of Economics and a Master of Public Administration from the Hertie School of Governance.

–present Program director, health and aged care, Grattan Institute

Experience