Julian Woolford

Head of Musical Theatre, GSA, University of Surrey

Currently Head of Musical Theatre at Guildford School of Acting (GSA), part of the University of Surrey, Julian is an academic with a significant industry profile as an award-winning writer, director and educator.

Before joining the University he was Artistic Director of Sevenoaks Playhouse; Artistic Director of the Global Search for New Musicals at the International Festival of Musical Theatre Cardiff and Associate Director of the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch. He is the recipient of a Society of London Theatre Stage One New Producer's Award.

He works internationally as a director and writer many types of theatre. In 2015 he became the first person to direct a commercial musical in Egypt when he staged 'The Sound of Music' in Cairo. He is also the author of 'How Musicals Work', the standard text book for musical theatre dramaturgy.

