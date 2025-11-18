$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Julian Woolford

Julian Woolford


2025-11-18 03:11:06
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Head of Musical Theatre, GSA, University of Surrey
Profile Articles Activity

Currently Head of Musical Theatre at Guildford School of Acting (GSA), part of the University of Surrey, Julian is an academic with a significant industry profile as an award-winning writer, director and educator.

Before joining the University he was Artistic Director of Sevenoaks Playhouse; Artistic Director of the Global Search for New Musicals at the International Festival of Musical Theatre Cardiff and Associate Director of the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch. He is the recipient of a Society of London Theatre Stage One New Producer's Award.

He works internationally as a director and writer many types of theatre. In 2015 he became the first person to direct a commercial musical in Egypt when he staged 'The Sound of Music' in Cairo. He is also the author of 'How Musicals Work', the standard text book for musical theatre dramaturgy.

Experience
  • –present Head of Musical Theatre, GSA, University of Surrey

The Conversation

MENAFN18112025000199003603ID1110363065



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search