Apple Drops Failed Iphone's Designer

Industrial designer Abidur Chowdhury, who spent more than six years at Apple, has left the company to join a startup focused on artificial intelligence development, Azernews reports.

His departure drew considerable attention inside Apple, as he held a prominent role within the product design team.

Chowdhury was one of the key contributors to the iPhone Air project. In September, he appeared in Apple's official video presentation, showcasing the device's development process and technical features - a sign of his significant influence on the product.

Following Jony Ive's exit, Apple's design team has undergone major restructuring: many long-time members have either retired or moved to other companies. Earlier, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, who oversaw design after Ive's departure, also left the company. Since then, Williams' former team has been reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook, making design decisions even more centralized.

The iPhone Air, an ultra-thin smartphone intended to replace the Plus models in Apple's lineup, was initially positioned as a bold step in Apple's design strategy.

However, after the disappointing sales performance of the first iPhone Air generation, Apple reportedly chose to delay the release of its successor. The new model was originally planned to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro in the fall of 2026, but due to low demand and scaled-back production, the company is reconsidering its rollout plans.

Industry analysts note that the iPhone Air might still become a collectible over time - ultra-thin smartphones often gain a cult following among design enthusiasts, especially when they represent a rare experimental chapter in Apple's product history.