Testimonies Of Victims Heard At Ruben Vardanyan's Trial

MENAFN - AzerNews) The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused under articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious crimes, continued on 18 November.

An open court session was held at the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov on the panel (reserve judge: Gunel Samadova). The accused was provided with an interpreter in the language he understands (Russian) as well as a state-funded defense lawyer.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the panel of judges, the prosecutors upholding the state accusation, the interpreters, and others to the victims and legal successors of victims who were participating in the hearing for the first time, and explained their rights and obligations as provided for by law.

It was then noted that during one of the previous sessions, the accused Ruben Vardanyan had filed a motion objecting to the interpreter Islam Agakarimov, who had previously participated in the preparatory court session. It was stated that Islam Agakarimov had been summoned and was present at today's hearing.

Both the accused Ruben Vardanyan, and his defense lawyer Emil Babishov requested that the court grant their objection.

Islam Agakarimov stated that he had translated the decision of the preparatory court session and that there had been only one mechanical error in that translation, which did not affect the substance of the decision, did not lead to any changes, and did not distort its meaning in any way. In response to a question from presiding judge Zeynal Agayev, Agakarimov said the error had occurred accidentally and mechanically and that he had not made it intentionally.

Nasir Bayramov, head of the department at the Prosecutor General's Office responsible for upholding the state accusation, noted that the defense had raised this motion several times before. Due to valid reasons, the interpreter had been unable to attend previous hearings, so it had not been possible to ascertain his position earlier. At today's session, the interpreter confirmed that the error was mechanical and technical in nature and was not committed deliberately.

Prosecutor Bayramov emphasized that, under the Criminal Procedure Code, an objection to an interpreter can be considered justified and granted only on grounds explicitly listed in the law. A mechanical or technical error is not among those grounds. He therefore requested the court to reject the defense's objection to the interpreter.

After hearing the parties, the court retired to deliberate. Upon returning, the court announced its decision: the objection was not upheld.

The court stressed that the grounds for challenging an interpreter in criminal proceedings are specifically defined by criminal procedure legislation, and none of those grounds were found to apply to Islam Agakarimov in the present case.

Following this, the testimonies of the victims were heard.

In response to questions from state prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, victim Jamil Aliyev stated that while in Cheragdar village of Aghdara district, he, Bahram Allahyarov, and Murad Verdiyev sustained various injuries as a result of the explosion of an anti-tank guided missile fired by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups. Shikar Huseynov, who was with them at the time, was killed.

Victim Intiqam Rustamli said that in the territory of the Khojavand district, as a result of a provocation by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups, he and one other person were injured.

In response to questions from state prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, victim Etibar Aliyev stated that while travelling with journalists in the area of Susuzluq village in Kalbajar district, the vehicle he was driving hit a mine planted by the enemy, causing an explosion. As a result, AZƏRTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov, camera operator Siraj Abishov of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, and Arif Aliyev, deputy representative of the head of Kalbajar District Executive Power for the Susuzluq village administrative territorial district, were killed, while he himself and three other people sustained bodily injuries of varying severity.

Victim Allahverdi Mammadli stated that he was wounded in the Khojavand district when a grenade thrown by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups exploded near him.

In response to questions from Tughay Rahimli, assistant to the Prosecutor General on special assignments, victim Nahid Asadov said that he was injured in the Khojavand district as a result of the explosion of a projectile fired by the enemy.

Victim Elshan Rustamov stated that an explosion occurred while he was clearing mines planted by the enemy in the Jabrayil district, and he sustained various injuries as a result.

Victim Shahmar Jalilov said that in the Aghdara direction, the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by rocket fire from remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups; he was injured and one person was killed.

In response to questions from state prosecutor Fuad Musayev, victim Umid Shukurov stated that several people were killed and he and several others sustained various injuries as a result of an enemy provocation in Kalbajar.

Victim Novruz Aliyev said that he was wounded in Yellijah village of Kalbajar district as a result of a provocation carried out by the enemy using drones.

In response to questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the department at the Prosecutor General's Office responsible for upholding the state accusation, victim Eynulla Nasirli stated that he was injured in the Khojaly direction as a result of fire opened by remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Another victim, Yusif Yusifov, said that in the territory of the Aghdam district, as a result of sniper fire from remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed groups, Ikhtiyar Bayramov was killed and he himself was injured.

The court session then continued with the examination of documents and other evidence contained in the criminal case file.

The next court hearing has been scheduled for 20 November.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).