Zangilan Hosts Meeting Marking 5Th Anniversary Of Coordination Headquarters

MENAFN - AzerNews) Chaired by Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration and head of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories in a centralized manner, a meeting dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Coordination Headquarters was held in Zangilan city.

In his remarks, Samir Nuriyev highlighted the“Great Return” Program implemented in the liberated territories under the direct leadership of the Head of State. He stressed that the ongoing large-scale efforts to restore and reconstruct Karabakh and East Zangezur serve as an important example of international best practices, describing it as one of the most systematic and rapid reconstruction models applied in the post-conflict period.

The head of the Coordination Headquarters emphasized that the major projects implemented have radically changed the entire development landscape of the region. Over the past five years, the Head of State has participated in 569 events in the liberated territories, laid the foundations for 177 projects of various purposes, and inaugurated 167 facilities and infrastructure projects.

He also touched upon the Master Plans of cities and ongoing demining initiatives in the liberated territories, noting that as a result of the work carried out, more than 62,000 people currently live and work in the liberated territories, including those employed in the public and private sectors, as well as those studying.

In accordance with the meeting's agenda, the Coordination Headquarters reviewed reports on the implementation of the“First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

Moreover, reports were presented on progress regarding government oversight of construction projects, the execution of construction and installation works, ensuring resilience to emergency situations, sustainable population resettlement, efficient use of agricultural land and organization of competitive agricultural production, and the restoration and protection of cultural, historical, and religious monuments.

The meeting participants were informed about the necessary measures to be taken in line with the tasks set by the President of Azerbaijan and were given relevant instructions.

As part of the visit, members of the Coordination Headquarters inspected numerous facilities in Zangilan, including the Zangilan city mosque, the Zangilan city residential complex, and a school building. Moreover, members of the Coordination Headquarters familiarized themselves with the ongoing efforts in the Zangilan Hotel Complex.

They also inspected the center-pivot irrigation in the arable lands of the "Dost Agro Park" in Zangilan district, the park's livestock complex, as well as agricultural land plots allocated to residents of Aghaly village and "Shirin Agro" CJSC horticultural area in Zangilan.

The headquarters members also reviewed the ongoing construction of the highway and railway line along the Zangezur Corridor, as well as the Aghband-Kalala bridge over the Araz River. They were briefed on the connection of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the progress of construction of the Horadiz-Aghband highway and railway lines that are part of the Zangezur Corridor and the bridge over the Araz River, as well as on the planned construction of the corresponding checkpoint, and the current status of customs control and infrastructure development.