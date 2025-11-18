Ukrainian, Czech Companies To Jointly Develop Interceptor Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukroboronprom Director General, Herman Smetanin, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The meeting with the Czech company Air Team ended with the signing of an agreement on the joint development and production of technology for intercepting aerial targets to protect Ukraine's sky," the statement reads.

Photo: Telegram, Herman Smetanin

Smetanin noted that the Ukrainian Defense Industry has a number of joint projects with Czech arms manufacturers, and the new agreement is another ambitious partnership.

As reported earlier, the team of JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry continues its work at the Dubai Airshow, where it has already held several meetings with international partners.