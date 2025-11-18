White Angels Evacuate Another 12 Civilians From Lyman In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The regional police reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that among the evacuated are an injured man and a shop worker who survived after a FAB strike on the store.

According to law enforcement officers, the White Angels police unit worked at more than 20 addresses in order to evacuate as many people as possible. Residents say that enemy drones not only strike houses but also chase them in the streets.

"A few bags, a basket with a cat – that is the entire luggage of the passengers. Some have nothing left after the shelling, while others understand how valuable a place in the evacuation capsule is. The security situation is extremely tense. Enemy fiber-optic drones are operating in the city, hindering evacuation," the statement noted.

As Ukrinform reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 08:00 on Tuesday, November 18, in the Lyman sector the enemy attacked nine times, attempting to advance near Novyi Mir, Zarichne, and Drobysheve.