Zelensky Meets With King Of Spain

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The website of the President of Ukraine stated this in an article, Ukrinform reports.

"The Head of State thanked Spain for its sincere support of Ukraine in our fight against Russian aggression – for its military assistance and for its warm attitude toward Ukrainians who have found temporary refuge in the country," the statement reads.

Zelensky stated that he appreciates all the assistance provided to Ukraine after the meeting with Felipe VI.

Ukraine and Greece to jointly produce marine drones - media

As Ukrinform reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Spain with producers of weapons and defense equipment.

Tomorrow, Zelensky plans to visit Turkey.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine