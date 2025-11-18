Zelensky Meets With King Of Spain
"The Head of State thanked Spain for its sincere support of Ukraine in our fight against Russian aggression – for its military assistance and for its warm attitude toward Ukrainians who have found temporary refuge in the country," the statement reads.
Zelensky stated that he appreciates all the assistance provided to Ukraine after the meeting with Felipe VI.Read also: Ukraine and Greece to jointly produce marine drones - media
As Ukrinform reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Spain with producers of weapons and defense equipment.
Tomorrow, Zelensky plans to visit Turkey.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
