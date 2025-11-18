Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces Clear Forested Area Of Russian Troops In Northern Slobozhanshchyna Sector

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces Clear Forested Area Of Russian Troops In Northern Slobozhanshchyna Sector


2025-11-18 03:09:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The SOF press service stated this on Telegram and released a video of the combat operation, according to Ukrinform.

"The Special Operations Forces group conducted a successful clearing of enemy positions in a forested area in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector," the statement reads.

According to the military, thanks to the professionalism of the special forces operatives and their coordinated actions, the clearing operation was conducted quietly, accurately, and professionally.

Read also: In Pokrovsk sector, number of small-arms battles is increasing, Russians try to bypass city – Air Assault

As Ukrinform reported, as of 16:00 on November 18, two combat clashes took place with Russian army troops in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors.

Photo: General Staff

MENAFN18112025000193011044ID1110363031



UkrinForm

