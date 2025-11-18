Zelensky Awards Director Of Santa Clara Monastery Foundation With Order Of Princess Olga

Zelensky reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

He emphasized that since the beginning of Russian aggression, Sister Maria Lucia has been to Ukraine more than 40 times, each time "she brings prayer, support for our wounded warriors, and humanitarian aid for our people. Thanks to cooperation with the Foundation, our country has received vehicles, medicines, generators, blankets, surgical equipment, a mobile hospital, and ICU ambulances."

Zelensky expressed sincere gratitude for this attention to Ukraine and said, "We are sincerely grateful for her attention to Ukraine. We will always be grateful to everyone who does not remain indifferent to our struggle and helps Ukraine protect its people – spiritual leaders, civil society figures, politicians, entrepreneurs. Thank you!"

Zelensky meets with weapons manufacturers in Spain

As Ukrinform reported, in Spain, Zelensky also met with the heads of defense enterprises and Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

Photo: Office of the President