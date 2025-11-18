Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
European Commission Reacts To Russia's Attack On Izmail Port

2025-11-18 03:09:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) She stated this on social media X, Ukrinform reports.

"Indiscriminate attacks by Russia against Ukrainian ports and international shipping lines must stop. Yesterday's attack on LNG tanker, putting the crew in danger and risking environmental disaster, is another reckless escalation by Russia," Hipper wrote.

She also assured that the European Union "stands with Turkiye and Ukraine."

As Ukrinform reported, after the Russian night attack on November 17 on the port of Izmail, the gas transfer equipment on board of a Turkish-flagged civilian vessel caught fire.

Read also: Romanian foreign minister condemns Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine

In Romania, in the villages of Plauru and Catalkiy, located on the Danube opposite Izmail, authorities announced the evacuation of residents due to the fire and the threat of an explosion on the tanker, which caught fire as a result of Russia's nighttime drone attack.

Photo: screenshot from video

UkrinForm

