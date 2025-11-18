Russians Attack Three Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Leaving Seven Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Acting Head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The Nikopol district came under attacks by enemy FPV drones and artillery. The invaders targeted the district center, as well as the Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Myrove communities.

As a result of the enemy attack in Nikopol district, two men aged 53 and 60, and a 48-year-old woman were injured. All three were hospitalized. Medics assessed their condition as moderate.

Infrastructure in Nikopol district was damaged, including a gymnasium, a gas station, a shop, seven apartment buildings, and a minibus. Power lines and gas pipelines were also affected. Among the damaged facilities was a poultry complex, where the attack killed 100 birds.

Russians attacked the city of Pavlohrad and the Mezhyrich community with drones, causing fires and damaging infrastructure and an industrial enterprise. Four civilians were injured.

In the Pokrovske community of Synelnykove district, the Russian army hit three private homes with a guided aerial bomb, destroying them, while four more were damaged.

Ukraine's air defense destroyed seven enemy drones in the sky over the region.

As Ukrinform reported, explosions were heard in Dnipro on the evening of November 18.