Ukraine, Spain Sign Five Bilateral Documents
In particular, the following documents were concluded:
- A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on countering Russian disinformation;
- A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of tourism between Spain's Ministry of Industry and Tourism and Ukraine's State Agency for Tourism Development;
- A letter of intent regarding the signing of an agreement on technical and financial cooperation between Ukraine and Spain;
- A memorandum of understanding between Spain's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise and Ukraine's Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture on mechanisms of bilateral economic and financial cooperation;
- A memorandum of understanding on industrial cooperation in the field of security and defense between Spain's Escribano and Tecnova and Ukraine's Praktika.Read also: Zelensky meets with heads of both chambers of Spanish parliament
Zelensky is on a visit to Spain on November 18. He has already held meetings with the leaders of the country's parliament, representatives of the defense industry, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
On November 19, Zelensky plans to visit Turkey.
Photo: Video screenshot
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment