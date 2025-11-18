Ukraine, Spain Sign Five Bilateral Documents

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The signing ceremony was broadcast by the Office of the President of Ukraine, with Ukrinform retransmitting the event on its YouTube channel.

In particular, the following documents were concluded:

- A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on countering Russian disinformation;

- A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of tourism between Spain's Ministry of Industry and Tourism and Ukraine's State Agency for Tourism Development;

- A letter of intent regarding the signing of an agreement on technical and financial cooperation between Ukraine and Spain;

- A memorandum of understanding between Spain's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise and Ukraine's Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture on mechanisms of bilateral economic and financial cooperation;

- A memorandum of understanding on industrial cooperation in the field of security and defense between Spain's Escribano and Tecnova and Ukraine's Praktika.

Zelensky meets with heads of both chambers of Spanish parliament

Zelensky is on a visit to Spain on November 18. He has already held meetings with the leaders of the country's parliament, representatives of the defense industry, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

On November 19, Zelensky plans to visit Turkey.

