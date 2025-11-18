Spain Provides Ukraine With EUR 615M Aid Package, Including 40 IRIS-T Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Madrid on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I have already told President Zelensky that within a month Spain will adopt a new military aid package worth EUR 615 million," Sanchez said.

He noted that this package would include EUR 300 million under an agreement whereby Spain will allocate EUR 1 billion annually in military assistance to Ukraine.

In addition, EUR 100 million will be provided through the PURL instrument, which enables NATO states to procure U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine, and EUR 215 million will be allocated through the EU's SAFE instrument. These funds will support the purchase of anti-drone equipment and radars, many of which are produced by Spanish companies, Sanchez said.

Zelensky, in turn, stated that the new Spanish military aid package would include, in particular, 40 missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems.

"I am grateful for the new defense assistance package, which includes air defense missiles. These are critically scarce for us during the winter, and this package specifically includes 40 missiles for the IRIS-T air defense systems," Zelensky said.

He stressed that this "will significantly help us."

Zelensky also said that Ukraine, together with its partners, was working today to protect people "and therefore the entire European way of life."

Zelensky also thanked Spain for contributing EUR 100 million to the PURL program, which allows Ukraine to procure U.S. weapons.

"We are grateful for Spain's readiness to make the contribution we agreed on today – EUR 100 million to the PURL program. This program enables us to purchase missiles for our air defense systems," Zelensky said.

He noted that Spain is consistently fulfilling the bilateral security agreement, which provides confidence in annual support. "One billion euros every year is powerful support," he added.

Zelensky also recalled Spain's support for Ukraine's energy sector.

Anti-drone systems, turrets, radars: Zelensky inspects products from local arms manufacturers in Spain

"Of course, one of the most difficult challenges is the situation in the energy sector after Russian strikes, and Spain is ready to help us. I am grateful for the EUR 8 million economic package, particularly for the energy sector," he said.

He also said that Spain would allocate more than EUR 200 million under the SAFE program "for our joint defense efforts."

"This is very tangible and very important for the future. It is the right example for other European states," Zelensky said.

As reported, five bilateral documents were signed in Madrid on Tuesday in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Photo: Video screenshot