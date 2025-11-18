ISPR Confirms Elimination Of 23 Terrorists In Bajaur And Bannu Operations

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Security Forces eliminated twenty three khawarij during two major intelligence based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 16 and 17 November 2025, ISPR said in a statement.

The first operation was launched in Bajaur District after confirmed reports of militant presence. Troops swiftly engaged the identified hideout, killing eleven khawarij, including their ring leader Sajjad, also known as Abuzar.

In a separate operation in Bannu District, Security Forces neutralised twelve more militants linked to the same network.

ISPR added that sanitization of the areas is underway to ensure no remaining elements evade the ongoing sweep.

The counter terrorism campaign under the vision Azm e Istehkam, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, continues at full pace as Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies work to eliminate all threats to national security.