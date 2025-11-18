ISPR Confirms Elimination Of 23 Terrorists In Bajaur And Bannu Operations
Security Forces eliminated twenty three khawarij during two major intelligence based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 16 and 17 November 2025, ISPR said in a statement.
The first operation was launched in Bajaur District after confirmed reports of militant presence. Troops swiftly engaged the identified hideout, killing eleven khawarij, including their ring leader Sajjad, also known as Abuzar.
In a separate operation in Bannu District, Security Forces neutralised twelve more militants linked to the same network.Also Read: Japan Announces $3.5m Grant to Boost Pakistan's Polio Eradication Drive
ISPR added that sanitization of the areas is underway to ensure no remaining elements evade the ongoing sweep.
The counter terrorism campaign under the vision Azm e Istehkam, approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, continues at full pace as Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies work to eliminate all threats to national security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment