Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Brigham Mccown Predicts Growing Strategic Importance Of Southern Gas Corridor

Brigham Mccown Predicts Growing Strategic Importance Of Southern Gas Corridor


2025-11-18 03:09:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), one of the most strategically important energy networks in the world, will strengthen Azerbaijan's role as a key connector in Eurasia as Europe seeks to increase gas supplies, the former president of Alyeska Pipeline Service, senior research fellow, and director of the U.S. Energy Security Initiative, Brigham McCown, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the First Azerbaijan-US Think Tank Forum in Baku.

Brigham McCown emphasized that Azerbaijan is a country capable of being a producer, transit link, and connector at the same time. “I believe that there are few such countries, and even fewer countries can claim to influence the economic geography of such diverse regions as Central Asia, the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and Europe. Azerbaijan can do all this, and, importantly, it is doing it more and more successfully,” the expert said.

He paid particular attention to the SGC, calling it a model of transparent, commercially managed multilateral cooperation that is in line with U.S. interests. McCown noted that the U.S. has consistently supported the corridor because it provides diversification of supply, predictability, reliability, and rules-based investment.

​McCown emphasized that as Europe seeks to increase gas supplies via the SGC by approximately 20 billion cubic feet by 2027, the strategic importance of this corridor and Azerbaijan's role will only grow.

MENAFN18112025000187011040ID1110363023



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search