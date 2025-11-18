Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aghband-Kalala Bridge Assumes Key Trade Crossroads - Azerbaijani Presidential Aide (VIDEO)

2025-11-18 03:09:41

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18.​ Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a video on his official X page highlighting the Zangazur Corridor, Trend reports.

“Zangezur Corridor-on the Aghband-Kalala bridge over the Araz river.

A pivotal hub and intersection connecting major international transport arteries: the East–West route stretching from Shanghai to London, and the North–South and Southwest routes linking the Indian Ocean with the North Sea, and the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea," the post reads.

Trend News Agency

