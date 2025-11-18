Coordination Headquarters Inspects Farmland Plots In Azerbaijan's Aghalı Village (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Members of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in Azerbaijan's liberated territories in a centralized manner under the Presidential Administration are on a visit to the country's Zangilan district, Trend reports.

During the visit, the members of the Coordination Headquarters inspected agricultural land plots that have been parceled out for the residents of Zangilan district's Aghalı village.

Aghalı is a village complex in the Zangilan district of Azerbaijan, known as the first "smart village" project in the country's liberated territories.

The Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in a centralized manner in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was established by Order No. 2303 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020. The Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Samir Nuriyev, is the head of the Coordination Headquarters.

A total of 12 working groups-The Return Issues of the Population to the Liberated Territories, Social Protection Issues of the Families of Martyrs and War Participants, Issues on Science, Education, and Culture, Mine and Unexploded Ordnance Clearance Issues, Military-Civilian Coordination Issues, Transport, Communications, and High Technologies Issues, Urban Planning Issues, Environmental Protection Issues, Economic Issues, Energy Supply Issues, Efficient Use of Agricultural Lands and Development of Competitive Agricultural Production Issues, as well as Communications Issues-operate within the framework of the Interdepartmental Center.