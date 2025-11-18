ASEZA Official Explore Development Of Aqaba's King Hussein Airport Air Cargo Capabilities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 18 (Petra) King Hussein International Airport is a central pillar of Aqaba's economic and tourism development, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Investment at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Mohammad Abu Omar said Tuesday, highlighting the authority's drive to upgrade the airport's infrastructure and enhance the readiness of its facilities to improve competitiveness and attract investment.During a meeting with Airport Director Ramzi Arafat, Abu Omar underscored the importance of expanding the airport's air-cargo capabilities to reinforce Aqaba's position as a regional logistics hub. He noted that ASEZA seeks to support projects that improve cargo operations and related services to better serve commercial and industrial sectors.He added that the outcomes of ongoing discussions will feed into an action plan to be implemented by the Economic Affairs Commission, alongside continued upgrades to streamline passenger entry and departure procedures and advance projects that strengthen the airport's role as Aqaba's strategic air gateway.Arafat said the visit reflects ASEZA's support for the airport's management and future plans, adding that the administration is working to upgrade all facilities and improve passenger-flow systems in line with international best practices.Abu Omar also met with Jordanian Private Jets Services (JPJets) Chairman Nader Manna, National Aviatioon Services (NAS) CEO Hani Shatara, and Aqaba Gate Aviation General Manager Walid Abu Shattal.Talks focused on strengthening communication between ASEZA and investors, identifying challenges, and enabling the expansion of existing investments. The discussions also addressed upgrading airport services, enhancing its marketing capabilities to attract more flights and services, and supporting the implementation of an open-skies policy.