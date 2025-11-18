Bahraini Shura Council Chairman Arrives In Amman For Official Talks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) Chairman of the Bahraini Shura Council Ali bin Saleh Al-Saleh arrived in Amman on Tuesday evening, accompanied by a delegation, for an official visit at the invitation of Senate President Faisal Al-Fayez.Al-Fayez and his Bahraini counterpart will hold talks on Wednesday focused on strengthening Jordan–Bahrain relations across political, economic and parliamentary fields, as well as discussing the latest developments in the region.During his visit, the Bahraini Shura Council Chairman is also scheduled to meet a number of senior Jordanian officials for further discussions on bilateral ties.