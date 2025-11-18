EU Says UN Security Council Resolution On Gaza Is Key Step Toward Ending Conflict

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) The European Commission said the UN Security Council's adoption of a resolution on Gaza marks an important step toward advancing a comprehensive plan to end the conflict in the enclave.EU foreign policy spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told a press briefing that the resolution reinforces the ceasefire, enables large-scale humanitarian access, and paves the way for early recovery, reconstruction and institutional reform in Gaza after two years of devastating conflict.He added that the resolution lays the groundwork for moving to the next phase, including work on an international stabilization force and a peace council, stressing that the EU will continue to coordinate closely with the UN and regional partners to support implementation in line with international law.The spokesperson urged all parties to abide by the resolution's provisions and to immediately implement the comprehensive plan. He reiterated the EU's readiness to help revive the political process toward a lasting and sustainable peace based on a two-state solution, as outlined in the Security Council resolution.