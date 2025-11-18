HOLLYWOOD, FL - November 18, 2025 - Ibogaine By David Dardashti, a globally recognized leader in psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced the five-year anniversary of the strategic integration of its specialized Ibogaine " reflection " treatment protocol. Following five years of meticulous data collection and patient monitoring, the clinic reports significant long-term success improvements for patients utilizing this smaller, follow-up intervention, particularly those navigating challenges associated with depression.

In 2020, David Dardashti pioneered a comprehensive treatment model recognizing that while the initial, primary Ibogaine treatment provides a profound and often life-altering reset, sustained success requires ongoing support. This led to the formal integration of a minor, personalized reflection session scheduled in the months following the main treatment. The intent was to support the neurological and psychological reorganization initiated by the primary session as patients returned to their daily lives and faced new challenges.

The data gathered over the past five years clearly demonstrates the clinical effectiveness of this unique two-step approach. Patients who received the specialized reflection treatment showed markedly improved metrics in long-term success compared to historical baselines. Specifically, the data indicates enhanced resilience and a significant reduction in the recurrence of depressive symptoms. The core finding is that the smaller, supportive treatment enables patients to approach new life challenges-whether career shifts, relationship dynamics, or personal growth hurdles-with greater intuition, clarity, and sustained emotional stability. The reflection treatment acts as a neurological reinforcement, aiding patients in maintaining the insights gained during the primary session and making new, positive neural pathways more robust and habitual.

"The initial Ibogaine session is the necessary foundation; it's the profound internal conversation that opens the door to healing," says David Dardashti, Founder. "But true recovery is a marathon, not a sprint. This five-year milestone proves that by offering a precisely timed, intuitive reflection treatment, we aren't just treating symptoms-we are equipping our patients with the enduring tools they need to live successfully and intuitively in their revitalized lives."

Ibogaine By David Dardashti continues its commitment to innovative, patient-centric protocols and will utilize this long-term data to further refine the application of reflection treatments, ensuring the highest standards of care and maximizing long-term well-being for all participants. The clinic remains dedicated to advancing the understanding and application of Ibogaine to support individuals who can benefit from its use in addressing complex mental health and addiction issues.

