Counseling Services For Wellbeing Expands Collaborative Care Model For Children, Teens, And Families

CSFW integrates therapy and psychiatry to support families, schools, and clinicians in offering personalized care for children and adolescents across Washington.

Washington, Seattle - Counseling Services for Wellbeing (CSFW) continues to lead the way in providing integrated mental health care with a new focus on strengthening support for families, schools, and clinicians. The practice's unique model, which combines psychiatric services and therapy under one roof, now extends to help children, teens, and their support systems thrive together.

For parents, educators, and caregivers, navigating the mental health challenges of young people can be overwhelming. CSFW addresses this by offering a fully integrated approach where therapists and psychiatric providers collaborate to create comprehensive, personalized care plans. The goal is not just to treat symptoms but to build a collaborative environment where families, schools, and clinicians work together to support the child or adolescent's overall well-being.

“At CSFW, we understand that families and schools are essential partners in a child's mental health journey,” said Issy Kleiman, MA, LMFT, Clinical Director of Counseling Services for Wellbeing.“That's why we emphasize working closely with parents, teachers, and other providers to ensure that the care we provide is consistent and holistic. By combining psychiatry and therapy, we ensure a coordinated treatment plan that addresses every aspect of the child's well-being.”

CSFW's approach goes beyond just offering individual therapy or psychiatric care. The practice engages with parents, schools, and other stakeholders to ensure that each child or teen has a well-rounded support system. This collaborative model is particularly important for children facing complex conditions like anxiety, ADHD, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), depression, and trauma, where multiple care providers need to align to provide effective treatment.

Key benefits of CSFW's family and school-focused care model include:



Coordinated Care Plans: Therapists and psychiatric providers work together to develop treatment plans that address both the psychological and medication management needs of the child or teen.

Family Support: Parents and caregivers are directly involved in treatment, helping them better understand their child's mental health needs and how to support them at home.

School Partnerships: CSFW collaborates with schools to ensure that educational plans are aligned with therapeutic goals, providing consistency across settings. Comprehensive Assessments: CSFW conducts thorough assessments to identify any mental health challenges and provide targeted interventions that meet the unique needs of each child.

“We see the impact of this collaborative approach every day,” Kleiman added.“By involving the family, school, and healthcare providers in the treatment process, we're able to create a more stable, consistent environment for children and adolescents, which is crucial for their growth and success.”

As the need for mental health services continues to grow, particularly for young people, CSFW remains committed to providing innovative solutions that bring together families, schools, and healthcare providers to deliver the best possible care.

Parents, schools, and clinicians seeking more information about CSFW's integrated care model or to schedule a consultation can visit their official website .

About Counseling Services for Wellbeing

Counseling Services for Wellbeing is a trusted provider of integrated mental health care, combining psychiatric services and therapy to treat a wide range of mental health conditions. Founded and led by Issy Kleiman MA, LMFT, the practice offers services in both telehealth and in-person formats for children, teens, and adults. With a focus on collaboration between healthcare providers, families, and schools, CSFW ensures that every client receives holistic, personalized care to support their mental health and well-being.