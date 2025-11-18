VIOMI Launches The MASTER M1 AI Water Purifier In The U.S., Ushering In A New Era Of Intelligent Hydration

MENAFN - GetNews) VIOMI Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: VIOT), a global innovator in water purification solutions, announced the U.S. launch of its flagship AI alkaline mineral water purifier - the MASTER M1 in Amazon. This introduction marks a major step in VIOMI's efforts to bring smart AI enabled solutions to US consumers seeking safe, great tasting, healthy drinking water solutions.

With growing concerns over PFAS“forever Chemicals”, microplastics, lead and other contaminants, the MASTER M1 offers a better solution for homeowners with its revolutionary AI enabled instant monitoring system, delivering real time water quality and filter monitoring information through its smart faucet and VIOMI's mobile APP.

A Legacy of Innovation and Global Scale

VIOMI's expansion into the U.S. builds upon its long-established leadership in water purification technology.

Publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2018, VIOMI operates with a world-class R&D capability and has amassed 1,847 registered water-purification-related patents as of the first half of 2025, including 690 invention patents spanning AI algorithms, filtration materials, and intelligent hardware.

These innovations are produced at VIOMI's state-of-the-art $150 million“Water Purifier Gigafactory,” one of the most advanced facilities in the industry. With highly automated, end-to-end manufacturing, the Gigafactory ensures precision and consistency while delivering production capacity of 5 million purifier units and 30 million filters annually.

The MASTER M1: Setting a New Standard for AI Water

Engineered specifically for the needs of U.S. households, the MASTER M1 combines precision filtration, healthy mineralization, and AI-driven intelligence into one comprehensive solution.

1. 9-Stage Precision Filtration

At the heart of the MASTER M1 is its 0.0001-micron RO membrane, removing 99% of harmful contaminants, including heavy metals (lead, arsenic), chlorine and sediment, bacteria and viruses, as well as PFAS and other emerging contaminants. This ensures every drop meets an exceptionally high purification standard.

2. pH+ Alkaline Mineralization for Balanced Hydration

Unlike traditional RO systems that leave water flat and demineralized, the MASTER M1 restores six kinds of essential minerals through its mineralization technology, adding calcium & magnesium(for bone health), Potassium & sodium(for hydration & fluid balance). The result is weakly alkaline, crisp, refreshing water that more closely resembles natural spring water.

3. Smart AI Monitoring for Total Transparency

The MASTER M1's AI-Powered Smart Faucet features a real-time touchscreen that displays TDS water quality, water volume, exact filter status and remaining lifespan. Consumers always know the MASTER M1 is working and exactly when filters need replacement.

Additionally, the MASTER M1's filters has ultra-long-lasting lifespan (up to 4 years) and a simple, tool-free 5-second DIY replacement.

Deep Commitment to the U.S. Market

Launching the MASTER M1 on Amazon marks the beginning of VIOMI's long-term U.S. strategy. VIOMI's U.S. expansion is backed by strong business momentum. In the first half of 2025, VIOMI reported revenue reached USD 206.3 million (+76.6% YoY) whilst the net income reached USD 16.8 million (+64.7% YoY).

Kevin Chen, Founder and CEO of VIOMI, stated:“The MASTER M1 embodies our mission of 'AI for Better water.' We are not simply introducing a new product-we are redefining healthy, intelligent hydration for American families. Our AI technology brings complete transparency, eliminating the 'blind spot' in home water filtration.”

VIOMI has also been active in water purification industry events. Following its well-received showcase at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, where it debuted its AI water purifiers to global media including VOA and Globe Newswire, VIOMI engaged industry partners at PWQA Convention held in early Nov. Water treatment dealers, wholesalers and distributors expressed excitement for the MASTER M1's innovation and VIOMI's line of filtration products. VIOMI will be expanding its reach into the professional channels, offering water treatment professionals game changing innovation in reverse osmosis technology.

Kevin Chen also mentioned that VIOMI will be participating in WQA convention in Apr. 2026 to showcase more advanced water filtration technology and innovative water purifiers.







About Viomi Technology

VIOMI's mission,“AI for Better Water,” drives its commitment to delivering technologically advanced, healthier drinking water solutions worldwide, enhancing both water quality and user experience through AI-powered monitoring, simplified filter management, extended filter lifespan and lower long-term user costs.

VIOMI's world-leading Water Purifier Gigafactory enables mass-scale production, continuous innovation, and faster global adoption of smart residential water purification.

For more information, please visit:.