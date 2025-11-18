BRICS Partnir Innovation Center Marks Five-Year Milestone, Announces New Phase Of Global Industrial Cooperation

MENAFN - GetNews) The BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution (PartNIR) Innovation Center hosted a commemorative event in Xiamen to officially mark its five-year milestone, reaffirming its mandate to deepen industrial cooperation among BRICS and“BRICS+” countries.

As the first major institutional platform under the BRICS PartNIR framework, the Center enters its sixth year with a renewed focus on building high-standard cooperation mechanisms, accelerating industrial innovation, and expanding engagement with the Global South. The anniversary event emphasized future-oriented initiatives while briefly outlining the Center's progress in policy coordination, talent development, and industrial collaboration.







Strengthening Institutional Cooperation for the Next Stage

At the anniversary event, the 6th BRICS Forum on Partnership on New Industrial Revolution convened in Xiamen with representatives from 34 countries. The Forum announced the further expansion of the International Cooperation Initiative on New Industrialization, signaling deeper alignment among BRICS members on industrial policy and cooperation priorities.

A key announcement was the inauguration of the BRICS Industrial Capacity Cooperation China Center, which will serve as a new institutional vehicle for cooperation in technological innovation, digital transformation, and green development.

Over the past several years, the BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center has established policy dialogue mechanisms supporting governance, standards coordination, and capacity-building across BRICS economies. These mechanisms will be further expanded as the Center enters its next phase.

The Center also continues to strengthen global think tank cooperation through the BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center Think Tank Cooperation Alliance, which has delivered a series of research programs focusing on industry transformation, digital governance, green development, and supply chain security.







Talent Development: A Continuing Priority

In its next stage, the Center will continue prioritizing talent empowerment to support sustainable industrial development across BRICS and“BRICS+” regions.

During the anniversary activities, the 2025 BRICS PartNIR Training Program on Green Industrial Development and Digitalization was showcased as a key example of capacity-building efforts, bringing together participants from 22 countries.

The Center also reiterated its commitment to the BRICS New Industry“Golden Egret” Excellence Scholarship, announced by China at the 17th BRICS Summit, which aims to expand training pipelines for emerging industries.

To date, the Center has established a portfolio of model training programs, course modules, and innovation competitions, many of which will continue serving as platforms for cultivating the next generation of global industrial talent.







Supporting Enterprise Cooperation and Industrial Projects

As part of the anniversary event, several ongoing industrial cooperation projects were highlighted as examples of practical outcomes facilitated through the Center's platform. These include collaborative initiatives in smart manufacturing, new energy, transport solutions, and joint research networks.

The Center also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening enterprise engagement through business missions, joint incubation platforms, and digital trade facilitation tools. The BRICS Premium Code, developed using the Xinghuo · Chain Network (Xiamen) super node, continues to expand its role in enhancing product traceability and transparency in cross-border trade.

Xiamen's growing trade ties with BRICS economies reflect the expanding scope of cooperation, with recent figures showing sustained momentum.

A New Starting Point for the“Greater BRICS” Vision

Marking its five-year milestone, the BRICS PartNIR Innovation Center reiterated its mission of“serving national strategies, leveraging Xiamen's strengths, and meeting the development needs of BRICS countries.” Looking ahead, the Center will further advance its work in institutional cooperation, industrial collaboration, and innovation ecosystems.

With a renewed commitment to openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation, the Center aims to play an increasingly vital role in supporting the rise of the Global South, contributing to stable, innovative, and sustainable global industrial development as it enters its next five-year period.