Litter Care Meets Health Care: Klassy Combines Self-Cleaning Convenience With Real-Time Health Insights

For millions of cat owners, scooping litter is one of the least enjoyable parts of pet care. Traditional boxes leave behind odor, require constant cleaning, and provide little to no insight into a cat's well-being. A new device called Klassy is launching on Indiegogo, aiming to make litter management cleaner, easier, and more informative.

Klassy is designed to clean itself after every use, sealing waste inside a disposable tray with built-in UV disinfection. The sealed design keeps odors from spreading while eliminating the need for sprays, filters, or daily scooping. The unit works with both crystal and clay litter, with premeasured trays available for quick replacement.







More than just a cleaning system, Klassy tracks key health data in real time. Sensors monitor a cat's weight, usage frequency, and litter changes, sending updates through a companion app. Owners can create individual profiles for multiple cats, receive early alerts when something seems off, and generate summaries to share with veterinarians.

The box is designed for convenience and flexibility. It supports households with multiple cats up to 20 lbs, operates quietly, and requires no complicated setup. Once unboxed, users place it in the cat's usual spot, insert a disposable tray, connect to the app, and let the system take over.

“Klassy was built to take the hassle out of cat care while giving owners peace of mind,” said Roy Bradshaw from Klassy.“It keeps the home fresh, reduces the workload for owners, and provides early visibility into a cat's health, all in one device.”







The Indiegogo campaign will offer Klassy at an introductory price, with backers among the first to bring the system into their homes.

For more information and to support the campaign, visit