Wizmo, Inc. Launches Fourth Dimension (4D) Support And Modernization To Extend And Evolve Legacy Apps

Eagan, MN - November 18, 2025 - Wizmo, Inc., a secure cloud operations and software modernization provider, unveiled Fourth Dimension (4D) support services. The new service helps customers keep essential 4D tools dependable while introducing smoother access for distributed teams, updated interfaces, and stronger safeguards for sensitive data.

Keep What Works, Add What's Missing

4D remains embedded in niche operations, yet older builds face OS compatibility issues, dated GUIs, and limited API pathways. Remote teams need reliable access while business leadership needs auditability and performance. Without a plan, upgrades feel risky and day-to-day reliability suffers.

Wizmo's Practical 4D Modernization Approach

Wizmo sequences improvements to deliver quick wins safely by:



Running 4D in a managed private cloud or your environment for consistent remote access.

Moving ISAM stores to SQL (PostgreSQL/SQL Server) via pilots and planned cutovers.

Building custom APIs/middleware to connect BI, web, and mobile tools.

Updating interfaces to intuitive, web-based experiences that preserve logic.

Implementing encryption, MFA, role-based access, logging, and tested backups. Monitoring proactively to catch issues before users feel them.

Trusted Guidance for Fourth Dimension (4D) Users

Hospitals, law practices, archives, and ISVs count on 4D for specialized workflows. Wizmo safeguards that institutional knowledge by codifying business logic, mapping dependencies, and preserving what users know-then layering improvements that staff can adopt quickly. Leaders see stability; teams feel less friction; projects move forward without delay.

Wizmo anchors trust in disciplined execution that includes change approvals, version control, and acceptance testing before anything reaches production. Security reviews, backup verification, and regular post-mortems keep your enterprise's system resilient and the roadmap honest.

With steady communication and outcomes you can validate, Wizmo's new service offering turns 4D modernization into a calm, repeatable process instead of a leap of faith.

Modernize 4D at Your Pace-Without Pausing Workflow

Wizmo's 4D support and modernization solutions are ideal for hospitals, law practices, archives, ISVs, and campus teams that need continuity plus a credible route to modern capabilities. They protect the workflows people depend on, introduce upgraded access and security, and refresh interfaces to reduce training time-delivered in careful phases with measurable outcomes.

You'll get transparent SLAs, proactive monitoring, and acceptance criteria at every gate. If you are looking for a no-drama plan for your 4D estate, contact Wizmo to align hosting, SQL pilots, and safeguards to your risk profile. Know a group that needs similar help? Earn a 10% credit from their Wizmo Referral program when they sign.

About Wizmo, Inc.

As a trusted managed private-cloud and hybrid provider, Wizmo helps companies keep critical software secure and available while charting a path to modern capabilities. Services include legacy modernization, cloud hosting, and SaaS operations-supported around the clock and priced without surprises. Headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota, Wizmo serves clients nationwide with a reliability-first culture.