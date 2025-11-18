Productronica 2025 On Messe.TV: Developments, Trends And Technologies In Electronics Manufacturing

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Developments, Trends and Technologies in Electronics Manufacturing at Productronica 2025 Munich"Productronica 2025 brings together leading companies from the global electronics manufacturing industry. Messe provides in-depth editorial coverage, analysing technological progress, production methods and industrial trends shaping the future of electronics production.

Electronics manufacturing – technological developments in perspective

Electronic systems are fundamental to almost every modern industrial sector. Ongoing miniaturisation, rising quality requirements and increasingly automated production processes define today's electronics manufacturing landscape. Messe examines these developments from an editorial standpoint and highlights the structural factors that enable advanced electronics manufacturing. Key themes include automated assembly, advances in inspection technology, digitalised production chains and evolving expectations regarding speed, material use and precision. Productronica brings these areas together and illustrates how broad and interconnected the industrial basis of modern electronics has become.

Productronica 2025 – an international platform for the electronics manufacturing industry

For decades, Productronica has served as a global reference point for the entire electronics production value chain. The trade fair brings together equipment manufacturers, system providers, R&D departments, research institutes and industrial users from around the world. It offers a professional environment for discussing production processes, automation solutions, manufacturing logistics and inspection technologies in considerable depth. In 2025, the event will once again reflect its international orientation and its broad thematic scope. Visitors from leading technology markets attend to gain insights into developments in PCB fabrication, assembly and interconnection technologies, microelectronics and robotic systems. Productronica provides a comprehensive view of how production technologies evolve, where industrial perspectives are emerging and how companies plan their future manufacturing strategies.

Coverage of Omron, Panasonic Connect, Universal Instruments and Viscom

As part of its reporting, Messe features selected companies representing different areas of electronics manufacturing – from automation and assembly to optical inspection.

Omron Omron is active worldwide in automation and sensor technologies. Its solutions are used across numerous industries, particularly in production environments requiring precise control and motion processes.

Panasonic Connect Panasonic Connect develops industrial production systems used in high-speed, high-reliability manufacturing environments where stable and repeatable processes are essential.

Universal Instruments Universal Instruments is one of the established providers of automated assembly and production equipment. Its systems form key elements of modern surface-mount and interconnection technology lines.

Viscom Viscom specialises in inspection and testing technologies for electronic assemblies. Its systems enable quality assurance in industrial production and support reliable, reproducible results in manufacturing workflows.

Messe München – a leading venue for international technology and industry events

Productronica takes place at Messe München, one of Europe's largest and most modern exhibition centres. Its infrastructure supports the demands of complex technology and industrial events with high international attendance.

