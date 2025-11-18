Flikeze Announces Black Friday Offers On Red Light Therapy And Wellness Devices

MENAFN - GetNews) Discounts of over 60% are now available on all products.

FliKEZE, a brand focused on photobiomodulation and red light therapy devices, has announced its Black Friday Sales Event, running from November 18 to December 1, 2025. This limited-time event delivers over 60% off across select best-selling wellness products, including the PhotonMask, NeoNeck, and RapidVibe 3D massager.

The Biggest Savings of the Year

During the Black Friday sale period (Nov 18-Dec 1), customers can enjoy unmatched deals designed to make premium wellness technology more accessible.







Main Offers:

Over 60% OFF on select devices

Flash Sale Timeline (Nov 28-Dec 1):



Nov 28 - RapidVibe 3D Massager: Half Price

Nov 29 - PhotonMask: 60% OFF

Nov 30 - NeoNeck: 40% OFF

Dec 1 - Upcoming Launch Product: $50 coupon usable on purchases of $100 or more Daily first-order bonus: The first order each day during the flash sale receives a free RapidVibe 3D or $50 cashback

Shoppers can also enjoy free shipping on orders over $50, secure payment options, and a refer-a-friend discount program. New subscribers receive a $10 voucher for newsletter sign-up. Details are available at .

Science-Backed Wellness Through Light

FliKEZE's product line is based on photobiomodulation (PBM), also known as low-level laser therapy (LLLT). This non-ionizing red-light technique stimulates mitochondria, enhancing Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) production, the body's cellular energy source. PBM supports improved cell signaling, promotes tissue recovery, and helps reduce oxidative stress for overall health, beauty, and performance benefits.

A Story of Care and Innovation

FliKEZE was founded after its creator witnessed his wife's postpartum recovery through red light therapy. What began as a personal healing journey evolved into a mission to make wellness accessible, fitness achievable, and beauty affordable.

Through collaboration with researchers and engineers, FliKEZE developed safe, user-friendly, and effective devices for home use, bridging the gap between professional-grade therapy and daily convenience.

Featured Devices



PhotonMask Quint: An advanced LED facial therapy mask featured on FliKEZE's website.

NeoNeck: A neck-focused wellness device designed for home red-light care.

RapidVibe 3D Massager: High-speed vibration therapy promoting circulation, flexibility, and muscle recovery. SpectraPanel Series: A full-body light therapy panel featuring multiple therapy modes and advanced LED spectrums.

Values That Define FliKEZE

At its core, FliKEZE upholds:



Innovation: Exploring new wellness technologies for real-world results.

Customer Centricity: Evolving offerings based on user feedback.

Quality & Accessibility: Delivering professional performance at affordable prices. Sustainability: Employing eco-friendly, energy-efficient manufacturing practices.

Customers can stay updated on future launches and receive special offers by subscribing to the company's newsletter at flikeze.

About FliKEZE

FliKEZE specializes in home-use red light therapy and photobiomodulation devices designed to enhance wellness, recovery, and skincare. Founded from a genuine desire to heal and empower, the brand combines scientific precision with thoughtful design to help users restore energy, relieve discomfort, and rejuvenate naturally.

For more information, visit: .