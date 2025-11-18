Golden Times Unveils Space Series Playground-02, Bringing Next-Level Outdoor Fun To Children Worldwide

Wenzhou Golden Times Amusement Toys CO., LTD. (Golden Times), a global leader in playground design and manufacturing since 2003, has announced the official launch of its latest product, the Space Series Playground-02, a cutting-edge outdoor playground system designed for children aged 3 to 12. This innovative addition to Golden Times' product lineup combines safety, creativity, and interactive play elements to transform any recreational space into a dynamic environment for exploration and fun.

The Space Series Playground-02 represents a significant step forward in outdoor playground design. With a footprint of 11 × 6 × 4.8 meters, the equipment is constructed using galvanized steel pipes and premium plastics such as LLDPE. The playground is rotomoulded and powder-coated, providing exceptional durability, anti-UV protection, anti-static performance, and rust resistance. Designed to stimulate curiosity, encourage teamwork, and enhance cognitive and physical development, the Space Series Playground-02 is ideal for amusement parks, kindergartens, residential communities, malls, and restaurants.

Innovation at the Core of Play

Golden Times' newest playground system reflects the company's commitment to innovation and quality. The Space Series Playground-02 features climbing structures, slides, and interactive elements that inspire children's imaginations while promoting problem-solving skills and social interaction. Its design emphasizes multi-age accessibility, allowing both toddlers and older children to enjoy engaging play safely.

“Our mission is to create playgrounds that are more than just structures-they are spaces for children to explore, learn, and grow,” said a senior product designer at Golden Times.“The Space Series Playground-02 is designed with versatility, safety, and creativity in mind, offering experiences that enhance both physical development and social skills.”

Expanding Global Reach and Market Presence

Since its foundation in 2003, Golden Times has built a strong reputation in the global playground industry. The company designs and manufactures outdoor playgrounds, mini indoor plastic playgrounds, outdoor fitness equipment, and children's toys for a wide variety of clients, including kindergarten and preschool managers, school facilities departments, property developers, theme park procurement teams, municipal authorities, sports clubs, and early education investors. Its products are also available to online and offline retailers, international exporters, and cross-border e-commerce sellers.

The launch of the Space Series Playground-02 strengthens Golden Times' global market presence by offering a highly customizable, durable, and aesthetically appealing solution for children's recreation. The company provides OEM and ODM services, ensuring that playground designs can be tailored to meet specific client requirements, including color customization, modular layouts, and unique configurations for different site sizes and usage scenarios.

Durability and Safety Standards

Safety and longevity remain top priorities in Golden Times' manufacturing processes. The Space Series Playground-02 is CE-certified and complies with ISO9001 and ISO14001 standards, underscoring its high-quality construction and adherence to international safety guidelines. The playground's galvanized steel frame ensures structural integrity, while LLDPE plastic components provide a smooth, safe surface that reduces injury risks. Each installation comes with a one-year warranty, with the expected lifespan extending well beyond five years under proper maintenance.

The company also offers detailed guidance on site preparation, installation, and maintenance to ensure that playground operators maintain the highest standards of safety and usability. By combining robust materials, rigorous quality control, and thoughtful design, Golden Times continues to set the benchmark for outdoor play equipment worldwide.

Enhanced User Experience with Functional Design

Golden Times understands that modern playgrounds must balance child engagement with family convenience. The Space Series Playground-02 offers functional features that improve the overall recreational experience, including easy accessibility, safe climbing zones, and slides designed for different skill levels. The equipment encourages cooperative play and imaginative storytelling, making it ideal for social development in early childhood.

Additionally, Golden Times emphasizes aesthetic appeal and customization. The playground can be tailored in a variety of color schemes to match community themes, school branding, or amusement park aesthetics. This combination of form, function, and adaptability allows clients to provide unique play experiences that distinguish their venues from standard recreational spaces.

Supporting Commercial and Community Clients

The Space Series Playground-02 is designed for diverse applications. Amusement parks and community centers can integrate the equipment into larger recreational complexes, while schools, kindergartens, and residential developments can use it to enhance outdoor learning and play areas. Retail venues and restaurants can add the playground as a family-friendly attraction, encouraging longer visits and repeat business.

Golden Times also provides comprehensive support for wholesale buyers and distributors, offering competitive pricing, rapid response to inquiries, and protective measures for sales regions. Clients can benefit from both small-scale purchases and large-scale installations, backed by professional consultation and design services.

Eco-Friendly and Low-Maintenance Features

In addition to safety and durability, the Space Series Playground-02 incorporates environmentally conscious and low-maintenance materials. LLDPE plastics are long-lasting, UV-resistant, and easy to clean, while galvanized steel ensures corrosion resistance without requiring frequent repainting. This approach reduces long-term maintenance costs and supports sustainable playground operation.

Customer Service and Warranty Support

Golden Times promises responsive, client-focused service. All inquiries are addressed within 12 working hours, and experienced staff provide guidance in fluent English. The company's warranty policy covers one year for quality issues not caused by misuse or vandalism. Furthermore, exclusive solutions, special discounts, and protected sales territories are available to distributors, ensuring a mutually beneficial partnership.

Global Impact and Future Vision

The launch of the Space Series Playground-02 reinforces Golden Times' position as a global leader in the playground and amusement industry. By combining innovative design, rigorous safety standards, and customization options, the company provides playgrounds that deliver memorable experiences for children while supporting clients' commercial and educational objectives.

Looking ahead, Golden Times plans to continue expanding its product line, exploring new themes, materials, and interactive elements that meet evolving market needs. Its dedication to research and development, combined with a commitment to quality and safety, ensures that every playground installation becomes a hub of creativity, learning, and fun.

About Golden Times

Founded in 2003, Wenzhou Golden Times Amusement Toys CO., LTD. specializes in the design, production, and sale of indoor and outdoor playground equipment, fitness apparatus, and children's toys. The company serves a diverse client base that includes schools, communities, amusement parks, property developers, and international distributors. Golden Times is committed to providing safe, durable, and innovative solutions that foster physical, cognitive, and social development in children.